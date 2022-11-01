For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it w…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Ex…