Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn ar…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We wil…
This evening in Auburn: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Look…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…