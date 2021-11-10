 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News