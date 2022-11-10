This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
