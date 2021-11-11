For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in Auburn: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Look…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn ar…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We wil…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Auburn …
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.