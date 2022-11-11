Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
