For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
