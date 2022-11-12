For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
