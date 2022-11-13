This evening in Auburn: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Auburn's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inche…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.