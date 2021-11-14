Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
