Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

