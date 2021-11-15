Auburn's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
