Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
