Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.