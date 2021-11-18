 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News