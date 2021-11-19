 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

