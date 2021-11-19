Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low around…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow…