Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.