Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.