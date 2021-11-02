Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy ra…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
California, in one of its worst droughts in modern history, was hit by fierce storms. But a lot more wet weather is needed to fix the state's water woes.