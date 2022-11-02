Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it w…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…