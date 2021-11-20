Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low around…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.