Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

