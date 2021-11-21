This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
