Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

