For the drive home in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
BUFFALO — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet of snow already …
BUFFALO — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had …
BUFFALO — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm t…
