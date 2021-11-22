This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
