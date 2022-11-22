Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.