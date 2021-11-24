 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News