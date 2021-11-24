This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
