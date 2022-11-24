Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.