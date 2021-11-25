For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
