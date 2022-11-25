Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.