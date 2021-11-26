Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
