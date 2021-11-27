Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.