Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

