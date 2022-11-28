This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
BUFFALO — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm t…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tom…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool tempe…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.