Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.