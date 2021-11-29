 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News