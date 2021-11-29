This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should ex…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tom…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.