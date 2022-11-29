This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Tom…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sh…