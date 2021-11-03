Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.