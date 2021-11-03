This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy ra…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Auburn fol…