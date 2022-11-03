 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

