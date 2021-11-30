Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.