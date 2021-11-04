 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

