 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News