This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy ra…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Auburn fol…