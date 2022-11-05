Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expe…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…