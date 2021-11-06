For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
