Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
