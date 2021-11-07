Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We wil…
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy ra…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…