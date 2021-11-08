Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We wil…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…