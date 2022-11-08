Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.