Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…