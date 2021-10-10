Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.