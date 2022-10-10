 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

