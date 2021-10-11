 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News