This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Fri…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast ca…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area sh…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area w…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be…